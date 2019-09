Unfortunately, We Do Have To Care About Kanye's Politics

When I initially sat down to write this, I fully intended on making the case that we do not have to descend into a state of outrage every time Ye opens his mouth. His recent ramblings about slavery, the 13th amendment, the President, his own companies, and even Drake's use of the nickname "KiKi" have made me roll my eyes. But I feel the same kind of apathy towards him that I would for an uncle who is still trying to convince me that Beyoncé is queen of the Illuminati. As egregious as his opinions are, they aren’t the kind of thing that I am inclined to take seriously. And they damn sure don’t light a rage fire within me. West is, first and foremost, an artist and entertainer. As such, he is certainly not the guiding force on my moral compass. And if Yeezy were any other celebrity I would exercise my right to tune him out. Selective indifference requires neither cancellation nor celebration, and I’m convinced it has done wonders for my skin and edges. You should all try it, but not with Kanye West.