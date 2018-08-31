In Yeezus we trust? If Kanye West has anything to say about it.
The rapper/clothing designer/honorary doctorate doubled down on his prospective 2024 presidential run on Thursday during an interview with Chicago's Power 92 radio station.
"If I decide to do it, it will be done," he said, according to Billboard. "I'm not gonna try." Yet, he seems to already have thought through his first orders of business in the Oval Office. "One of my main things, once I'm president, is the medical industry. I'm gonna make sure that the medical industry flourishes."
Once, not if.
West, who's recently riled up people on both sides of the political aisle with his public support of President Donald Trump, added that he doesn't quite align with either the Democratic or Republican parties.
Advertisement
"I'm not particularly left or right," he told the radio station. "I thought of a name for my party I'd run with: the Birthday Party."
As for his views on the 45th president, well, he's still offering up his support. "Trump ain't fucking up the paper," he said. "Those jobs are up ... I don't know all the policies. I don't agree with everything that any other man does, period."
This isn't the first time West has toyed with the idea of running for the highest office in the nation (and, arguably, the world). He famously proclaimed his intention to run for president in 2020 while at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards saying: "I don't know what I stand to lose after this, it don't matter though, because it ain't about me, it's about new ideas, bro, new ideas. People with ideas, people who believe in truth. And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president."
West didn't offer an explanation as to why he pushed back his presidential run, but if we had to guess, it's probably because he wants to keep Trump (and his supporters) on his good side. After all, the president did just tweet yet another message of gratitude for West to his 54 million followers. Besides, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, has already proven that she can successfully work with the White House — why wouldn't they continue to leverage that relationship?
Of course, it's going to take more than just a few radio-station interviews for West to prove his clout. If he's serious about a presidential run, he'll have to follow in the steps of other candidate hopefuls by heading to the Iowa State Fair, drafting policy positions (would Kanye be pro-NATO?), and hosting a slew of fundraisers. He'll also have to familiarize himself with foreign leaders and start building those relationships (sorry, Kanye, but I think Justin Trudeau might be more of a Drake fan), and start voting in elections (come on, man). Luckily for West, he's already got access to one of the hardest working campaign managers on the market: his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.
As for dressing the part, well, if Trump can get away with too-long ties, we're sure Kanye can prove his case for too-small sandals.
Advertisement