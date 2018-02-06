Story from Politics

Justin Trudeau Corrects A Woman Who Said "Mankind" & Gets Mocked

Natalie Gil
Justin Trudeau is often hailed as one of the world's most feminist national leaders, but he is receiving criticism after a video emerged of him calling out a woman for using the word "mankind" instead of "peoplekind."
The Canadian prime minister was taking questions during a Q&A at MacEwan University in Edmonton, Canada when a young woman told him her charitable religious group was having trouble navigating the country's volunteering regulations.
After asking him to look into the policies further, she said: "Maternal love is the love that's going to change the future of mankind." To which Trudeau replied: "We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind 'cause it's more inclusive."
The woman responded in good faith saying, "There you go!" as the audience broke into applause. Trudeau added: "We can all learn from each other."
The Canadian prime minister is known for his gender-equal cabinet, vocal support of feminism and for encouraging men to do more to challenge the culture of sexism. But critics have previously questioned his commitment to gender equality, asking whether he is a "fake feminist", and now he is being mocked on Twitter for "mansplaining feminism" and making up the word "peoplekind,"rather than saying "humankind".
Here's what people are saying...
The clip emerged less than a week after Canadian senators passed legislation to make the country's national anthem gender-neutral, changing the line from “in all thy sons command” to “in all of us command.”
Speaking of the change, which campaigners have been backing for 30 years, senator Frances Lankin said: “This may be small – it’s about two words – but it’s huge in terms of one of our major national symbols. It’s inclusivity and I’m proud.”
