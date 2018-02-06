Justin Trudeau lands on the moon: “That’s one small step for people, one giant leap for #peoplekind.”— J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) February 5, 2018
For the sake of 'peoplekind', please learn these new politically correct terms so Justin Trudeau doesn't scold you #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/SKXfEas1lz— Ontario Proud (@ontarioisproud) February 6, 2018
TFW a man tells you you're the wrong type of feminist https://t.co/wQ8CkmXwa5— Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) February 5, 2018
Or you know, humankind... if you're going to burn someone at least sound intelligent. Who is the "we" he is referring to? I'm pretty confident no one has ever used the word "peoplekind".— Michelle Buissé (@mbuisse) February 6, 2018
In the age of #peoplekind which has been ushered in by our feminist PM, Justin Trudeau:— Danielle (@HerbMajesty) February 6, 2018
Woman = Wopeople
Menopause = Peoplepause
Manicure = Peoplecure
Menstruate = Peoplestruate
Get it right, bigots.
Is Trudeau mansplaining feminism? ? pic.twitter.com/CX3U83FJ8o— I,Hypocrite (@lporiginalg) February 5, 2018
Watch Trudeau chasten a teen girl for saying “mankind,” as he prefers the more inclusive “peoplekind”— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 5, 2018
He is one sanctimonious git pic.twitter.com/O66W8rT5kK
I grant you that it's a tough call, but I think it's wrong to focus on the irony of Trudeau interrupting a woman to tell her "mankind" is improper. I think it's *more* amazing that he invented a new word. (I checked; it's not in https://t.co/CaNIt3Kdvs) https://t.co/dJvzVzfd9M— Robert P. Murphy (@BobMurphyEcon) February 6, 2018
Get your words correct in— BK??The Storm Is Here?? (@BK_Trump) February 6, 2018
Canada's Trudeau
Because PC is out of control
in ??
Canada is doomed. #Trudeau is a worthless p*ssy#TrudeauMustGo#TuesdayThoughts
Justin Trudeau corrects woman saying "mankind", it's "PEOPLEKIND" https://t.co/Gw76AMCaWR via @YouTube
Speaker: "Maternal love is the love that's going to change the future of mankind."@JustinTrudeau reels back, appalled at her exclusivity & interrupts to make the correction: "We like to say peoplekind. It's more inclusive."— Julia (@PCisNewspeak) February 6, 2018
2018 is a George Orwell novelhttps://t.co/MItLwW2RDq