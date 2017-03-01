The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Young Justin Trudeau Pics

Refinery29
Step aside, Joe Biden. The internet is now fawning over a different politician's retro pics. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hardly short of fans, what with his feminist views, support of gay rights, attitude to refugees, as well as, let's face it, being a conventionally attractive guy. But nothing could prepare us for waking up this morning to a deluge of 'Young Justin Trudeau' pics on the internet. Here are some of Twitter's best reactions to YJT.
And here we were thinking he couldn't get any hotter than when he explained quantum computing to a room full of reporters. Let's hope that many more '90s-era YJT pictures are unearthed very soon.
Advertisement

More from People

R29 Original Series