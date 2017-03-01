The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Young Justin Trudeau Pics

Step aside, Joe Biden. The internet is now fawning over a different politician's retro pics. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hardly short of fans, what with his feminist views, support of gay rights, attitude toward refugees, as well as, let's face it, being a conventionally attractive guy. But nothing could prepare us for waking up this morning to a deluge of "Young Justin Trudeau" pics on the internet. Here are some of Twitter's best reactions to YJT.
Young Justin Trudeau looks like the camp counselor your mom warned you about who got that girl pregnant last summer but kept his job. pic.twitter.com/8Wn91A5g37— Charles PM (@CharlesPulliam) February 28, 2017
I'm just gonna look at this picture of young Justin Trudeau every time I need some more testosterone pic.twitter.com/32ADu8QrTb— nobody asked but (@mcparty_) February 17, 2017
Young Justin Trudeau could run me over with a semi and I'd say thank you pic.twitter.com/oVDwWuQEio— Silence Dogood (@SarahLeckwatch) February 28, 2017
good morning to everyone, especially young Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/huNoGXIknz— Yodit Denu (@DenuIn_ItRight) February 26, 2017
And here we were, thinking he couldn't get any hotter than when he explained quantum computing to a room full of reporters. Let's hope that many more '90s-era YJT pictures are unearthed very soon.
