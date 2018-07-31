Kim Kardashian Just Told The World She Was Naked On The Phone With Donald Trump

Today in news you probably wish you didn't know: Kim Kardashian West once talked to Donald Trump on the phone while in the nude.
The call in question took place in June, shortly after the KKW Beauty founder visited the Oval Office to convince the president of the United States to commute a life sentence for Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who had been in jail for more than two decades for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.
"I was at a Steven Klein photo shoot, and if anyone knows who he is, it's pretty much a nude shoot," Kardashian West recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "So, I'm naked and my phone rings and I'm all glammed up."
Thankfully, no one accidentally hit the FaceTime button on her phone before handing it over.
"I put a robe on. I was in a robe," Kardashian West clarified. "I was kind of bugging out during the shoot because I was like, 'Oh my God, all these amazing things are happening.' And, I'm still going to be me, so I'm still doing this shoot...Then, I had to call Alice from the shoot nude."
Fact: You can 100% be someone who loves her body and takes nude photos while also being someone who fights for social justice. The two are not mutually exclusive.
While Kardashian West didn't reveal how her husband, Kanye West, felt about her naked chat with Trump, she did say that he still "really" likes the president.
"I always respect what another person thinks," she said when asked if her and West fight about politics at home. "And, you know, to make it clear... [when] we would talk about it, and we would talk about policies, and he doesn't necessarily agree with the policies. He likes [Trump's] personality and how he made it to be president when everyone really underestimated him. He's not political, so he doesn't really dig deep into what's going on."
As for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, well, don't expect her to say anything disparaging about Trump.
"I have nothing bad to say about the president because he's done something amazing," she said.
These are wild times.
