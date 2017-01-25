Director Ava Duvernay has made history by documenting it. She was the first Black female director to have a film nominated for both a Golden Globe and an Oscar. Her 2015 Oscar nod was for Selma — a story about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s role in obtaining equal voting rights. This year, her Netflix documentary 13th — named after the 13th Amendment and about the racism rooted in our county’s practice of mass incarceration — has been nominated for an Oscar as well. Ahead of the February awards ceremony, Duvernay will be sitting down for an interview about the documentary with the queen of television, Oprah. The two women are already well acquainted as Duvernay is the creator of Queen Sugar which airs on Oprah’s OWN. But in true O fashion, this looks like a more intimate conversation about race and social justice. I have no doubt that their dialogue will address the climate of fear and resistance that has a particular resonance in the face of our new administration, making it all the more necessary. This is going to be some serious #blackgirlmagic. The 30-minute interview will be available on Netflix tomorrow. Check out the trailer below.