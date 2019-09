“I just got back my IQ scores and they were Mensa level: 133, 98th percentile,” West continued. This is when the rabbit hole we are going down becomes readily apparent. “I feel like when people try to tell me what to do, I feel like they’re touching my brain.” As West closes his eyes and rubs his temple, he compares this to women’s bodily autonomy and agency (Not sure it’s quite the same, Ye). West brings up how he felt censored during his SNL appearance , and how he offered to buy his publishing contract from Sony/ATV music for $8-9 million but was turned down. He questions whether reality and what’s on the news and social media are the same. “Social media told you that Hillary was going to win, and she didn’t win,” said West. (Actually, those were polls of likely voters and not social media.) “Social media told you that people didn’t like me, but everybody loves me. Everybody loves Ye.” We’ll have to check the polls on that one too, Ye