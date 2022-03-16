What Should We Do About Kanye West? Maybe…Nothing

With everything that’s going on with West right now, it’s hard to know how to move forward as (former) fans, because this isn’t the Kanye that so many hip-hop heads fell in love with. As a result, the course of action that we should take as people who once adored him and his music is somewhat unclear. Unlike the consequences for other former favourites like Bill Cosby and R. Kelly — people we’ve had to divorce ourselves from for their abhorrent crimes — cancellation doesn’t seem like the clear cut response to West. Every day, he gives us new reasons for being the top spot on our shit list, but he’s also got a permanent place in our thoughts and prayers because of the immutable nuance of his mental health diagnosis. And knowing how bipolar disorder has affected West, who’s made us privy to his many challenges by running to social media at every turn and writing about it in his recent releases, there’s something that feels wrong about just throwing him away. Still, West is problematic, and his actions, though intensified by his mental health issues, do have real life ramifications on those around him and on the culture that he claims to represent. Keeping him on a pedestal as the voice of the people, or even just as a tool for entertainment, only affirms his misbehaviour, and it also further stigmatises and villainises others dealing with bipolar disorder. We’re stuck between a rock and a hard place; casting West out would be painful, but keeping him close would hurt us even more.