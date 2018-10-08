Last week, Kanye West took to the Saturday Night Live stage to rap, dress up as a giant bottle of Perrier, and rant about being bullied for his support for President Donald Trump.
Now, Pete Davidson has something to say about that.
“Speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, like, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here,” Davidson said, addressing West’s speech and its aftermath in a Weekend Update segment on SNL. “And I have seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern.”
Davidson also refuted claims made by West in his speech that the cast and crew of SNL tried to bully him into not wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap.
Advertisement
“He wore it all week. Nobody told him not to wear it,” Davidson said, before expressing regret over not speaking out earlier against West’s increasingly troubling politics. “I wish I’d bullied you. I wish I’d suggested that it might upset some people, like your wife, or every Black person ever.”
Davidson, who has been open about his own experience with Borderline Personality Disorder, also took a moment to advocate for the use of medication to effectively manage mental illness.
“There’s no shame in the medicine game. Just take ‘em,” he said. “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.”
When asked if there was anything West might be able to do to win back Davidson’s trust, he said yes — and put on a “Make Kanye 2006 Again” hat.
And you know what? Right now, that might be a bipartisan issue we can all get behind.
Advertisement