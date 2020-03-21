Story from Pop Culture

New Video Reignites The Taylor Swift, Kanye West & Kim Kardashian West Feud

Alexis Reliford
Photo: Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty/MTV.

2020 is turning out to be a year full of surprises. The latest surprise takes us all the way back to 2016, when Kim Kardashian West leaked a call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift over West’s “Famous.” As it turns out, there was more to that call than everyone initially thought.

The extended clip of the call, which surfaced on Twitter, shows that while West did call Swift about name-dropping her in the song, he left out the part where he calls Swift a bitch — the part she has said made the song feel disrespectful.
A quick recap of that initial video leak: in West’s “Famous” he raps, “I feel like me and Taylor still might have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous. Swift wasn’t happy with that lyric, calling it “misogynistic.” West said he ran the line by Swift, and she denied that.
Kardashian West then stepped in and released a Snapchat video featuring West and Swift on the phone discussing the song and disproving Swift’s stance that she had never heard the song beforehand. Like Kardashian West, the internet swiftly called Swift a liar. 
But, Swift wasn’t lying. She hadn’t heard that part of the song. What West actually ran by Swift, as shown in the new clip, was: “To all my Southside n****s that know me best / I feel like Taylor might owe sex.” 
There’s no telling who leaked the video, but it’s clear it came from someone who didn’t want to let their years-long feud die. Swifties are eating this leak up as #KanyeWestIsOverParty trends on Twitter. 
Refinery29 has reached out to Swift, West, and Kardashian West for a statement. Let the year of the snake return.
R29 Original Series