Kanye West broke the internet again with his new video for "Famous." Perhaps you've seen the infamous shot featuring a nude Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Amber Rose, and Donald Trump in what we can only describe as the most cringe-worthy celebrity sleepover, ever.
Reactions from the famous celebrities featured in the video have started to pour in — and they're strange, to say the least.
The first came from President George W. Bush, who has a tumultuous relationship with Kanye West, thanks to West's comments that Bush "doesn't care about Black people" after Hurricane Katrina.
After the release of "Famous," a rep for the 43rd president apparently told TMZ that, "In case there was any doubt...that is not President Bush." He added that the former president is "in much better shape."
Also chiming in with a response is Chris Brown, who is depicted lying between Taylor Swift and Rihanna in the "Famous" video. Brown posted a screenshot of the video on Instagram and wrote, "Why I gotta have the plumbers butt/ crack showing WAX figure?" He added, "KANYE CRAZY, talented, but crazy."
Reactions from the famous celebrities featured in the video have started to pour in — and they're strange, to say the least.
The first came from President George W. Bush, who has a tumultuous relationship with Kanye West, thanks to West's comments that Bush "doesn't care about Black people" after Hurricane Katrina.
After the release of "Famous," a rep for the 43rd president apparently told TMZ that, "In case there was any doubt...that is not President Bush." He added that the former president is "in much better shape."
Also chiming in with a response is Chris Brown, who is depicted lying between Taylor Swift and Rihanna in the "Famous" video. Brown posted a screenshot of the video on Instagram and wrote, "Why I gotta have the plumbers butt/ crack showing WAX figure?" He added, "KANYE CRAZY, talented, but crazy."
Advertisement
Despite reports from anonymous sources that Taylor Swift is feeling betrayed, there's been no response from the pop star — who is probably busy hanging out at Selena Gomez concerts with Tom Hiddleston.
Nonetheless, Kanye West wants more reactions — positive and negative — from the celebrities in his video. In a now-deleted tweet, Kanye said, "Can somebody sue me already I'll wait."
Give it time, Kanye. Give it time.
Advertisement