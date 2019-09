Kanye West broke the internet again with his new video for "Famous ." Perhaps you've seen the infamous shot featuring a nude Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Amber Rose, and Donald Trump in what we can only describe as the most cringe-worthy celebrity sleepover, ever.Reactions from the famous celebrities featured in the video have started to pour in — and they're strange, to say the least.The first came from President George W. Bush, who has a tumultuous relationship with Kanye West, thanks to West's comments that Bush "doesn't care about Black people" after Hurricane Katrina After the release of "Famous," a rep for the 43rd president apparently told TMZ that , "In case there was any doubt...that is not President Bush." He added that the former president is "in much better shape."Also chiming in with a response is Chris Brown, who is depicted lying between Taylor Swift and Rihanna in the "Famous" video. Brown posted a screenshot of the video on Instagram and wrote, "Why I gotta have the plumbers butt/ crack showing WAX figure?" He added, "KANYE CRAZY, talented, but crazy."