Actually, Now Is The Best Time For Celebrities To Rehash Old Drama

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West dove into a four-year-old feud this past weekend when somebody leaked the full, unedited recording of Swift's 2016 call with Kanye West about her mention in his song "Famous." In the recording, Swift is somewhat vindicated. It's clear she was never told about being called a "bitch," and that she cautioned West about the misogyny of the lyric. When Swift addressed the leak on her Instagram Stories, though, she was flirty about it. She wrote that she didn't want to give this feud the time of day in the midst of a pandemic, but if she were to, this is what she'd say. In response, Kim also stressed that there were more important things going on, but twist her arm, here's her take . Well here's mine: Actually, there has never been a better time for celebrities to finally get to the bottom of petty drama.