Kim Kardashian On Kanye West’s Leaked Call With Taylor Swift: “She Is Actually Lying”

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images
As the world socially isolates during the spread of coronavirus, the battle for truth continues to rage on social media. This time, it’s Kim Kardashian who insists that Taylor Swift is still lying about her conversation with Kanye West over the disparaging lyrics in his 2016 track “Famous.”
Back in 2016, Kardashian leaked parts of the phone call between Swift and West on Snapchat. The clips of the call made it seem that Swift had wholeheartedly approved of West’s song, which include the lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/I made that bitch famous.” This version of the story portrayed Swift in a negative light, as she not-so-subtly called West out on the Grammys stage for making her "famous" when he stormed the stage during her VMAs acceptance speech in 2009. (Swift had, at that point in time, already sold millions of albums.)
Swift was called a liar and manipulator, and her Instagram was soon flooded with snake emojis — something that Swift would later use in the imagery for her album Reputation, much of which was about the fallout from her feud with Kardashian and West. 
This week, a longer version of the call was anonymously released online, painting a much different version of the conversation. On the phone call, Swift is less enthusiastic about the lyrics, and even notes that she’s happy West didn’t call her a “dumb bitch.” Swift responded to the leaked video on Monday, writing on her Instagram story that it proved she was “telling the truth the whole time about that call” before encouraging fans to donate to charities aiding people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 
Mere hours after Swift posted her response, Kardashian clapped back on social media, calling Swift “self-serving” for engaging with the video given the “suffering millions of real victims are facing right now.”
“I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying,” Kardashian wrote. 
She added that the only “issue” she had was that Swift initially claimed “through her publicist” that West never called her and asked for permission to be included in the song. 
“They clearly spoke so I let you all see that,” said Kardashian. “Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission.”
In 2016, Swift’s publicist Tree Paine told The New York Times that West “did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account,” which Swift allegedly declined in addition to warning him about “releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.”
“I never edited the footage (another lie),” Kardashian continued. “I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative.”
Kardashian concluded with an apology to fans who surely have “more serious and important matters” to deal with at this time.
Swifties quickly came for Kardashian on social media over the response:
Swift's publicist Paine may have had the last word, though:
"I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?"
Refinery29 reached out to Kardashian and West for comment.
