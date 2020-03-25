Actually, Now Is The Best Time For Celebrities To Rehash Old Drama

Swift and Kim don't want to fight over Instagram out of fear of...distracting me from the fact that there's a worldwide crisis? Oh, no! What will I do if ten minutes of my day aren't spent thinking about the latest COVID-19 statistics? Don't worry, for the other 23 hours and 50 minutes, I'm refreshing the BBC News app and washing my hands and figuring out when I can next see my family. But while we're all stuck at home, exhausting our Netflix queue and sinking deeper into quarantine sadness, the very least celebrities could do for us is stop singing "Imagine" and instead give us some closure to the meaningless arguments of yore that fizzled out on Twitter and were washed away with the next news cycle before we got a satisfying conclusion.