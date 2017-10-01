It looks like a third Sex and the City movie is not going to happen, and no one is more disappointed about it than Kristin Davis according to People.
The actress, who played Charlotte on the mega-hit HBO series and its two film adaptations, took to Instagram to post side-by-side photos of herself from the show with a message about the news that plans for a third movie had been officially quelled.
In the caption she wrote, "It is true that we are not going to be able to make a [third] film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by [Sex and the City creator Michael Patrick King]) with all of you. So we will just have our memories."
The show first aired in 1998, and after winning numerous Emmy awards, ended its run in 2004.
"I love to look back at the pics from our LONG history of Sex and the City. I am incredibly lucky to have gotten to play Charlotte through all of her ups and downs (epitomized in one of my favorite episodes here),” she said. “Please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you! SATC forever in our hearts."
Rumours of a possible third instalment have been going around for years after the release of Sex and the City in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010. Recently, Sarah Jessica Parker finally put the rumours to rest, saying, "I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
Earlier this year, word got around that a possible reason for SATC not getting the third movie had to do with demands from Kim Cattrall who played Samantha Jones on the show. The actress was quick to refute these claims over Twitter, saying, "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."
While the show had a successful run, the movies were not as well received. The series was lauded for breaking barriers in how female sexuality was portrayed on television; however, Sarah Jessica Parker herself admits that the movies, and the sequel in particular, missed the mark. "I can see where we fell short on that movie, and I'm perfectly happy to say that publicly," she admitted to New York magazine.
Nostalgia can be powerful, but no show, no matter how groundbreaking, can go on forever and remain just as good as the day it started.
