Khloé Kardashian Just Retracted That Tweet Blaming Jordyn Woods For Breaking Up Her Family

Breaking: Khloé Kardashian has come to the revelation that Jordyn Woods isn’t the reason her family is broken, and finally places the blame on her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.
After Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Friday to detail and apologise for the kiss she and Thompson shared, Kardashian immediately took to Twitter to blame Woods.
#TeamJordyn and #TeamKhloé fans alike took issue with blaming Woods for breaking up Kardashian’s happy home, which didn’t really seem all that happy. Thompson cheated on Kardashian long before the Woods scandal, so many felt it was unfair to blame the ending of their relationship on Woods when Thompson had already been unfaithful.
Kardashian is now starting to see that too. She apologised on Saturday in a series of tweets. “This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I),” she started. “I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”
In another tweet, she talked about how being hurt by Woods is the most painful part of it all, but Woods is not to blame for her and Thompson’s fallout.
“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” she continued. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”
Hopefully this realisation means Kardashian is ready to put her romantic relationship with Thompson to rest. It’s unclear what this means for her and Woods’s relationship, but Kardashian is ready to take the high road.
Her last tweet read, “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”
Maybe now we will get to move on too.
