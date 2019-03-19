Are Jordyn Woods & Kylie Jenner Secretly Communicating Via Instagram Posts?

Something strange appears to be happening between Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner, the famous ex-friends torn apart by Tristan Thompson's alleged cheating scandal. While it seemed that the two had called time on their friendship, Instagram is linking them together in a bizarre way.
Woods is back on Instagram after the fallout from rumours that something happened between her and Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian's child. After laying low for a little bit, Woods returned to the social media platform and started to post selfies of herself enjoying the sunny LA weather and sporting a new haircut. But as soon as she posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit, Jenner immediately followed up with her own.
They still follow each other on Instagram but haven't liked each other's photos. Then, later that same evening, the two posted another set of close-ups at almost the exact same time.
Which leads us to wonder: is Kylie trying to eclipse Woods by grabbing back attention? Or is this a friendly secret celebrity code? Are they communicating, or is it all a big, weird coincidence?
