Kim Cattrall Tells Sarah Jessica Parker To Stop “Exploiting My Brother’s Death”

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker have reportedly not been on great terms for years now. In the latest in a history of soured interactions between the two Sex and the City stars, Cattrall accused Parker of using her brother's death to restore her "'nice girl' persona."
Earlier this month, Cattrall's brother went missing in Canada before being found dead on his property in rural Alberta 24 hours later. (While unexpected, Chris Cattrall's death is not considered to be suspicious.) "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx," Parker commented on Cattrall's Instagram post confirming the news about her brother.
Cattrall responded to Parker's message with a separate Instagram post. "I don't need your love and support at this tragic time," read the message directed at Parker.
In the caption, Cattrall went on to write, "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."
Cattrall ended the caption with a link to a story from the New York Post which suggests that the blame for their on-set tension was entirely on Parker leaving Cattrall out of her clique. The story suggests that it all came down to jealousy, rivalry, and money. At points, news would come out that tensions had reached peak levels. In a 2009 story from New York magazine, it was reported that Cattrall and Parker were no longer speaking while on set for the second Sex and the City movie.
In 2016, Parker tried to dispel the rumors that there was tension between her and Cattrall on set. "It was always so heartbreaking to me that there was this narrative about Kim and myself, because it just didn't reflect anything that happened on that set," Parker told Time.
Last year, it was confirmed once and for all that a third Sex and the City movie was not in the cards. As the news broke, rumors surfaced that it was due to Cattrall making complicated demands and asking for more money. In an interview with Piers Morgan shortly after, Cattrall revealed the rumors were entirely unfounded. In fact, she claims she never wanted to do a third movie.
Despite fans hoping and believing that the co-stars were all best friends on and off screen, Cattrall explained in the same interview that she never felt like she and her co-stars were friends. Cattrall's latest Instagram seems to confirm that.
