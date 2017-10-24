The drama surrounding the Sex and the City sequel that definitely isn't happening is getting even deeper. After accusations of diva behavior from Kim Cattrall and money issues came to light, fans have been eating up anything and everything surrounding the rift between Carrie and Co. But now, Cattrall is speaking up for herself, saying that even though everyone wants the show's actors to be best friends in real life, that simply wasn't the case.
Knowing that the Sex and the City franchise is officially over has caused both the show's stars and fans to offer up reasons as to why the fab foursome can't keep on sipping Cosmopolitans forever. Us Weekly reports that Cattrall explained the situation on an upcoming episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories. Unlike the four women on the show, Cattrall saw the real-life relationship between herself and Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis as strictly professional.
"We've never been friends," Cattrall told Morgan. "We've been colleagues and in some way, it's a very healthy place to be."
Cattrall added that rumors surrounding her diva behavior are unwarranted and unfounded. She insists that she never asked for more money or to have additional projects if she agreed to reprise her role as Samantha Jones. After Parker officially let fans know that the movie wasn't happening, Cattrall called her out directly, saying that it was unfair for all the negative press to be aimed at her.
She elaborated on Instagram, telling a fan that she's looking for a more low-key lifestyle now that Samantha Jones is in the rearview. That probably means getting as far away as possible from the glitz and glamour that comes with Sex and the City.
"I have learned so much from Sam. She was my hero but I want to rest & not work as much as I have been doing for years," she wrote, according to Us. "I want a less hectic life. My decision reflects where I am in my life & I can't change that without being unhappy. I hope you’ll understand."
