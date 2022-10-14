Heyy🥰 (the one on the right) pic.twitter.com/rQC6fBMT4M— Lex💞 (IG: big_.lex) (@big__lexx) October 3, 2022
A few of the ‘relaxer girls’ revealed they did not actually use the hair relaxers that made them famous, but rather, their hair was straightened and mousse was used to achieve their silky and glossy look.
Brands are notorious for not using ‘real life’ to sell us products, but it’s arguably not the same thing as using Black girls to emotionally tether us to a beauty technique that didn’t always deliver on the result it promised
Here I am today, a successful artist wearing 40” bussdowns on national tv, still with no actual perm in my head. #themboxesbelying https://t.co/QpnE6tfeer pic.twitter.com/mQOY1rXVCq— mani pedi 💅🏾🦶🏾 (@imbabytate) October 3, 2022
I was a perm box gal , with only a press out ❤️ #THENandnow pic.twitter.com/RywypYMbAl— “ENTER” BY KARLAE OUT NOW (@OkayKarlae) October 6, 2022