Americans were shown a blatant example of this phenomenon when the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams received immense backlash for publicly lecturing Black Americans for not adhering to stay-at-home policies. Many felt that the implication was that the Black community had only itself to blame for its disproportionate rates of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisations. Never mind that Black Americans are the demographic that make up a disproportionate amount of American essential workers , are the most likely to use public transit , and are the most likely to suffer from comorbidities while having less access to healthcare . Medical racism kills you and blames you for your own demise.