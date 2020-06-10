But what the “outside agitators” trope misses is that even if people were coming in from other places to rise up against the injustice happening, it doesn’t mean that the anger and uprising are illegitimate. In rebellions against the state itself, the public cannot depend on information from that state to be accurate. It is in the state’s best interest to shut down the resistance as quickly as possible, even if that means spreading misinformation. It sanitises the real anger that Americans feel about the state of policing and the continued racist violence that is killing Black people in this country that, yes, may bubble over at times into property damage or other violence. That doesn’t mean it’s not legitimate.