However, there is some element of truth in the “outside agitators” narrative — but it's not the truth the police want you to believe. The “agitators” who are causing the most violence and damage are indeed people who live "outside" the communities where the protests are taking place, but they are not the people protesting against racism, rather they are the members of the police force themselves, who overwhelmingly live outside the cities where they work, and they are white supremacists who travel into protests to seed chaos and destabilise the movements (though those numbers are likely negligible compared to actual protesters). Years after the Baltimore protests demanding justice for Freddie Grey’s death, it was discovered that the looting of pharmacies had been done by police officers who then sold the drugs on the street. Police departments have been infiltrated by white supremacist groups , meaning many of the white supremacists on the streets are wearing police uniforms (there's nothing really new about this: modern police departments are descended from slave patrols and have always served to oppress Black Americans).