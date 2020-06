Frank Rizzo’s Statue Was An Ode To White Supremacy — & It Never Should Have Existed

While the city slept, crews arrived to quietly take down the statue of Frank Rizzo from Philadelphia’s Municipal Services Building. The statue of the former mayor and police commissioner had been a source of contention between the city and residents of its Black and LGBTQ+ communities, as Rizzo’s tenure had been a reign of terror for Philly’s marginalized citizens. Over the past week, calls for the statue to be removed had again been ignited during the national protests around the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor Tony McDade , and countless other Black Americans, when the statue was vandalized and protestors tried to remove it themselves.