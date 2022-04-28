‘Less Sex & More Cuddling’ How Trying To Have A Baby Changed Our Sex Life

Candice: In the long run, it probably saved us from some fights. I’m an overthinker and stubborn and that’s a bad combination sometimes. I think Jac having gone through it all too was helpful. He knows me and actually knew what I was going through. [And] he was always able to give me the positivity that my overthinking mind wouldn’t allow in. He would say, “Hey, it’s hard, this sucks, but we’re in it together.” This is not the road we would have chosen. Obviously, nobody wants to choose a very difficult road to try and grow and build a family. But this was our road. I don’t know if I would have survived it as well as I did if it wasn’t for him.