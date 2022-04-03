How I Got Through Losing My Twins At 22 Weeks

Until the baby got here, I didn’t want to get my hopes up. I got past the 26-week mark my doctors had said was the end of the “danger zone,” and then I carried my pregnancy to 38 weeks and finally delivered a little girl. My husband and I both just cried and cried. I felt like I'd been white-knuckling it the whole pregnancy and was finally able to take a breath. But because of everything I’d been through with the twins, it wasn’t this instant connection [with my daughter]. I obviously adored her, but it was hard to look at her and know what could have been. She could have been the little sister and not the big sister. I processed that through a lot of therapy.