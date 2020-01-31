I’ve Spent £1,064 On Therapy To Help Me Cope With Not Getting Pregnant

He has some anxiety about having an unplanned pregnancy. So I keep loose track of my cycle using a free app on my phone and start to figure out when I’m ovulating. I tell him when I am, and we deliberately don’t have sex during those windows — for the most part. At times, it’s challenging to go against what I want, which is to “try” during my most fertile time. But I know the right thing to do is to tell him. This weighs on me, but I also know my husband, and I know that he’ll be ready eventually. This does add a bit of friction to our relationship, but I don’t want to start the journey by pressuring him into conceiving.