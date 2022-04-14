Sex Became All About Getting Pregnant — How Do We Make It Fun Again?

But to drown them out so we can feel pleasure, it’s helpful to try to get fully into our bodies. We can do this in a few ways. We can unlearn the negative narratives we were taught about sex and what it should look like. We can better understand what we’re feeling when we dig into the stories we were told about intimacy growing up by our families, friends, and sex-ed teachers. Let’s be honest, there’s often a lot of slut-shaming at the crux of these stories. And depending on how religious your family was, sex for pleasure alone can sound like a pretty radical idea. Many female-identifying kids, no matter their religion, grow up with a constant stream of messages about how sex is for “making babies,” ideally after marriage. Honestly, most of us need to blow that idea up to give ourselves full permission to feel all the beautiful things one can feel during sex. Even if you once had a satisfying sex life that didn’t feel influenced by these ideals, putting the pressure on pregnancy might have made you forget about all the ways you once felt pleasure.