Sex Became All About Getting Pregnant — How Do We Make It Fun Again?

Let’s say you felt pleasure when you were trying to conceive. Perhaps knowing you were both aligned on this purpose felt deeply connecting, and in that connection, access to satisfaction was easier. If this was the case, you can try to get on the same page again by asking: "Do you feel like we are aligned in why we’re having sex now?" "Are we both attuned to each other’s needs?" You don’t have to be having sex for the exact same reasons, but your reasons do need to make sense to your partner and vice versa. This will ultimately create safety for you both. Honor that humans and sexual relationships need to evolve together. Being more attuned to each other may allow you two to get lost in each other again.