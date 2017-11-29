If using "I" statements just doesn't come naturally to you — in the heat of the moment or when you're having a tough conversation — then you might want to focus on tone, and gently state your partner's behavior, and how it makes you feel, Eck says. Or you can use the "you" format to display interest and curiosity in your partner's point of view. (For example: "What do you think about that? Tell me more about your experience.") And then if it still feels like you're speaking Pig Latin, try to remember that "no one else controls your emotions — only you do," Dr. Ludden says. In other words, when you say, "You made me angry," it's simply not true.