More Black Women Get Fibroids So Why Don’t We Know More About Them?

Rose is based in the US but general diagnosis and treatment of problematic fibroids in the UK may follow a similar path. Dr Olayisade Taylor, who works in obstetrics and gynaecology for the NHS, says: "Fibroids are usually diagnosed on examination or found on imaging (for example an ultrasound scan). On an internal examination the womb can feel bigger or an actual fibroid can be felt depending on the size. This examination is similar to what some may refer to as a 'touch test' in the US." She says that watchful waiting is a potential course of action in fibroid management, depending on the patient's symptoms. "Most women can be without symptoms and therefore no management is required. If a woman is having symptoms then we can offer options to manage that."