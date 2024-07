Kamala Harris Can Win. Stop Saying She’s “Unelectable.”

Nothing is promised, especially with former President Obama encouraging an open nomination process , but new possibilities are opened with Kamala Harris as the potential presidential nominee and a new Vice President at her side. To secure the nomination this August, Harris can paint a proactive vision for America. This may be asking too much of a politician with her history (as much as people want to tout Harris as a progressive candidate, she is a former tough-on-crime prosecutor with a track record full of contradictions). In the best-case scenario, Harris can deliver a campaign that reflects the nation’s diversity not only symbolically but in policy. Without throwing her predecessor under the bus, Harris can design her platform as she sees fit and account for the shortcomings of the past four years. She can vow to be more aggressive in defending and codifying our civil and human rights to reproductive healthcare and marriage equality via Supreme Court appointments and congressional action. She could promise to do more for working class people and families that are begging for relief and organizing unions around their collective power. She could honor less patriarchal forms of conflict resolution, easing the trauma and devastation experienced across Palestine while winning back states like Michigan. The world is now Kamala Harris’ oyster, if she accepts the challenge to unite and inspire Democrats from all walks of life. And if we let her.