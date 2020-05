Kanago reportedly requested help from a second officer, David Haney, who shortly after arriving, attempted to tase Arbery when he again refused to let them search his car. Haney’s taser malfunctioned, according to Kanago’s report. Haney then asked Arbery to get on the ground, which Arbery did. “I get one day off a week...I’m up early in the morning trying to chill,” Arbery told the officers as he was on the ground. “I’m just so aggravated because I work hard, six days a week.” The incident ends with police allowing Arbery to leave; however, they would not permit him to take his car because his driver’s license was suspended , reports The Guardian. Refinery29 contacted the Glynn County Police Department for comment.