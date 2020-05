Joe Biden & Political Leaders Demand Justice For Ahmaud Arbery’s Death

The death of Ahmaud Arbery has received national attention after video of his killing surfaced this week. The video, which shows two white men shooting and killing Arbery while he is unarmed and out for a jog, has sparked outrage. Celebrities, like LeBron James and Ava DuVernay have spoken out about his killing and there are calls from the NAACP and Color of Change for the Georgia district attorney to resign . Political leaders are also commenting, with many referring to Arbery’s killing as a modern-day lynching. Namely, presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden spoke out to denounce the actions of the men who killed Arbery "in cold blood."