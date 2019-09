Where To Go And What To Do In Barbados

Once you get to the Caribbean, there are only two things to worry about: where the next rum punch is and where the rum punch after that is. Having always been more of a tequila girl, after just a few days, I'm truly a rum convert. Barbados is where the first ever deed was submitted for a rum plantation. I know this because I went on the Mount Gay Rum Tour. The honey-brown elixir contributes substantially to the Bajan economy and its presence is everywhere; the island is split into 11 parishes , and for every church there seems to be at least three rum shacks 100 feet or less away.Don't feel like you can't drop into bars because you’re a tourist. Everyone is super-friendly and will gladly laugh at the expense of your rum intolerance. Rum bars are where most of the partying on the island happens. In addition to my favourite spots, Red Door Lounge and Sugar Ultra Lounge , there is also the Jammin Catamaran , a 63ft party boat, which is a weekend ritual not only for tourists but locals too. Extra tip: Try switching from rum punches to rum sours, they’re half the sugar and taste way better.And an insider tip for getting around: Catch the local buses, you can end up spending a lot on taxis but the buses are fast, generally air-conditioned and only $1 to wherever you want to go on the island.