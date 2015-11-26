Where To Go And What To Do In Barbados

Despite the fact that my family eventually moved back to Hong Kong, and I spent the rest of my pre-teen and teen years in Asia, I've always been drawn to the West Indies. Hardly surprising is it? The Caribbean has the best beaches and weather in the world, the food is delicious and the music is banging. These are the things that I recently found myself fantasising about on the number 38 bus on a rainy London evening, while stuck in traffic. Being impulsive in nature, I decided to book myself a flight. But where to go in the Caribbean? Partying? Well that would be Trinidad or Jamaica. Chi chi vibes? Mustique or St Barths. Isolation? Turks and Caicos.



No, I was looking for some good old-fashioned Caribbean; some easy going island chill. Cue a Virgin Atlantic return deal to Barbados, the third most popular island in the Caribbean (according to Trip Advisor). Home to Rihanna and crystal clear waters. 'Bim' is the Caribbean classic.