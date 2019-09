The best way to experience a country or culture is to be invited into someone’s home (especially for a meal). Because solo female travellers are an object of curiosity — and sometimes pity — in many countries, I’ve found myself the recipient of many an invitation to dine, party, observe, or participate in a ceremony or event. I almost always accept (again, you want to be safe, which means going with your gut and using common sense), and some of my best travel memories have come from these moments.: Never put yourself in a situation where you may end up stranded, the only woman, or obligated to strangers in some way. I also find it’s useful to learn a few key phrases in the national language to politely (or even not so politely, if necessary) deflect unwanted advances, be they monetary or physical. I’ve rarely had to employ them, but knowing how to curse like a banshee in Spanish and Italian and warn off roving gangs of street kids in Portuguese and Arabic has served me well. You should always learn a few phrases in the language spoken in your destination regardless, as it makes travel logistics easier — and just making the effort almost always makes locals smile. At the very least, strive for “Hello/Goodbye,” “Thank you,” “That was delicious,” and “Where’s the toilet?” I swear by Lonely Planet Phrasebooks , available in just about every language imaginable.