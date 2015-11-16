Life Is Short

It may sound like a cliché, but I live by the credo, “You may get hit by a bus tomorrow.” Morbid? Perhaps. But, we can never know which day will be our last, and putting off that dream trip to Greece or holding off on the Andean trek you’ve been dreaming about until you have time/a boyfriend/can take time off more easily may mean you never go for it. Obviously, you don’t want to put yourself in bad financial situation or be irresponsible, but trust me, even if you’re on the most anaemic of budgets, you can find a way to travel. It’s a question of priorities.



It’s More Relaxing

You know what’s not relaxing? Constantly having to negotiate or bicker with a friend, spouse, parent, or partner, when you should be experiencing your destination.



Tip: If you’re venturing out on your own, try to leave as detailed an itinerary as possible for your loved ones back home in case of emergency.



Your Time Is Your Own

Call it selfish, but when I travel — especially because I don’t make a lot of money — I want to do things my way. For me, food always takes precedence over museums or monuments. Whatever you get geeked about, when you’re on your own, you can feel free to binge, guilt-free.