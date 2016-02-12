It’s An Education You Won’t Get From Academia Or The Workplace

Australia and New Zealand have it right: The concept of a “gap year” before heading off to university is far better preparation for life than a post-high school summer vacay. I have two degrees, but I’ve learned more about history, anthropology, sociology, geography, and politics by traveling than I could have learned just from going to school. I’m all for advanced education, but sometimes the only way to learn about the world is to be out in it. If you happen to be alone at the time, so much the better.



It Challenges You

It’s often hard to push ourselves when we’re in our daily routine. Travel — particularly to developing nations — gets you off the couch and out of your comfort zone, and forces you to be more self and culturally aware. I’m not suggesting you put your safety at risk; on the contrary, that should always be your priority. But, always choosing the safe, comfortable route doesn’t do much for personal growth or life experiences. Take the plunge.



Tip: Always research your destination, including cultural and social mores, and how to deal with harassment. Depending upon what country or part of the world you’re visiting, how you react to unwanted advances varies, and it’s important you respond appropriately to avoid escalating the situation.