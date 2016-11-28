Skip navigation!
Laurel Miller
Travel
9 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Traveling Solo
Laurel Miller
Nov 28, 2016
Travel
31 Affordable Trips To Take This Fall
Laurel Miller
Nov 13, 2016
Travel
5 Things Every Female Traveler Should ALWAYS Pack
Laurel Miller
Sep 3, 2016
Food & Drinks
This Is Why Everyone Gets So Excited About Free Food At Work
Ever wondered why you are so interested in those stale doughnuts in the break room, the mystery-meat-on-a-stick samples at the grocery store, or the
by
Laurel Miller
Travel
8 Foodie Destinations You Haven’t Thought Of
Paris. Rome. Tokyo. Buenos Aires. New Orleans. New York. San Francisco. Some cities are so intrinsically intertwined with their food culture, they’ve
by
Laurel Miller
Travel
7 Secrets To Never Overpacking Again
Anyone can throw a bunch of clothes into a bag and call it packing, but to be truly prepared for a trip — without hauling around every item in your
by
Laurel Miller
Travel
The 10 Places Everyone Should Visit Before They Die
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and every traveler has their own idea of what constitutes a must-visit destination. Some people geek out on works of
by
Laurel Miller
Travel
What 25 Years Of Traveling Solo Has Taught Me About Vacation Hook...
As a longtime solo traveler and travel writer, I’ve had my share of sexual encounters while globetrotting (occupational downside: serious relationships
by
Laurel Miller
Travel
10 Reasons Why Women Should Travel Solo
This post was originally published on May 23, 2015. Over the last few years, travel companies and websites geared toward female travelers have become one
by
Laurel Miller
Travel
Why Vacation "Friend Flings" Never Work In Real Life
Vacation flings have long been the stuff of legend, literature, and film. I’m not referring to (nor endorsing) infidelity, but rather the boost in
by
Laurel Miller
Travel
5 Hacks For Traveling On A Budget
This post was originally published on November 3, 2015. Travel can be expensive, especially when you’re solo. Even if your destination is ridiculously
by
Laurel Miller
US
These Are The Creepiest Destinations In The World
Pity the poor cemetery. Most Americans don’t think of graveyards as cool places to hang out, which is a shame. Often, they’re beautiful, peaceful
by
Laurel Miller
Food & Drinks
6 Countries That Do Iced Coffee Better Than Us
This article was originally published on July 11, 2015. America’s mania for iced coffee seemingly knows no bounds, as indie coffee houses and chains
by
Laurel Miller
