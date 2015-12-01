This post was originally published on November 3, 2015.
Travel can be expensive, especially when you’re solo. Even if your destination is ridiculously affordable, airfare and unexpected expenses inevitably drain your bank account. There are multiple advantages to traveling, eating, and shopping like a local, however, and they’re not all about saving money. These options also provide a more intimate cultural experience, and often enable you to engage in a way that tours or more generic travel don't.
Sure, you’ll still get gouged if you’re in a touristy place (or sometimes just by virtue of your foreign status), but the cash-saving hacks ahead will still save you a few bucks — and also provide you with travel memories that'll last longer than most souvenirs. Go forth and experience.
