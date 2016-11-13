31 Affordable Trips To Take This Fall

Think you can’t afford a killer vacation this fall because you’re strapped for cash? Well, start scoping out airfares, because it’s possible to travel — even overseas — for under $100 a day, including lodging, food, and activities. The trick? Choosing the right destination, skipping the ultra-fancy hotels, and conducting yourself like a local (i.e., using public transit and opting for affordable local eats instead of pricey tourist-trap restaurants). The bonus? Traveling this way means you'll have a more authentic holiday than you would at a traditional resort.
Ahead, discover 31 of the best destinations for budget-conscious travelers. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventure, cultural immersion, romance, amazing food, or serious beach time, you'll find it here.
Note: Accommodation prices fluctuate according to season; what’s listed here is current for fall, 2016.
