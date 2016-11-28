9 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Traveling Solo

I’m a huge proponent of travel, regardless of parameters. Whether domestic or international; via a backpack, or with a big budget, traveling offers exposure to other cultures, which in turn fosters empathy, compassion, and tolerance. Traveling solo magnifies the experience — and the benefits — exponentially. This, of course, is based on the assumption that travelers keep an open mind (more on that to follow).
We all have our own idea of what constitutes the ideal trip, whether we’re experienced vagabonds or new passport holders. And that’s okay. Before hitting the road alone, however, ask yourself the nine questions ahead. The answers will help you judge whether you're really prepared for solo travel — and whether you'll truly enjoy it.
