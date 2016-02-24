The sun was up when we got back to the hostel, where P and I proceeded to make out on the roof. After regrouping, that night we went out to see a fado (a Portuguese musical genre) show, and although I was emotionally wrecked, exhausted, and bedraggled from two weeks of backpacking, there was no ignoring the chemistry between us. Since we both had dorm mates at the hostel, our only option for privacy was the communal room, which was dominated by a pool table. I’m not an exhibitionist, but at the time, oral sex (reciprocative) on an expanse of green seemed like a great idea. And it was — until I saw a beam of light moving toward us from the hallway. In our hormone-addled state, P and I hadn’t considered that there might be closed-circuit cameras. The security guard was about to bust us. P and I leapt off of the table, scrambling for our clothes. He didn't move fast enough, so while he huddled, naked, behind a door, I pretended to search for a lost contact lens under the glare of a flashlight. Because the guard didn’t speak English and P (and his clothes) weren’t in evidence, he reluctantly let me be. P and I ended up becoming friends and stayed in contact for years; to this day, I’m grateful to him for the kindness he showed me (and I’m not referring to the oral). Sometimes, travel flings can remind you that humanity still exists, even as the world crumbles around you.



While hook-ups in inappropriate places are part of the fun, vigilance is key. In college, I thought it would be fun to make out with a guy while lying on the bar in an after hours, open-air restaurant. It was a blast — until the local Federales caught us. One handcuffed hour in a janky cop car later (during which time I jabbered the only Spanish I knew: “I’m very sorry,” and “I have money”), we were relieved of all of our cash and dumped on a dirt road, forced to hoof it back to our respective lodgings.



My roommates had no idea where I was, so if anything truly bad had happened, I really would have been screwed. The takeaway: try not to break any laws, and always carry (well-hidden) cash.



And that, in essence, is the secret to a great travel hookup: Be ready for anything, and if you happen to know a few key words of the local language, so much the better.





