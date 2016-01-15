I’m sad to report that Amy and I never spoke again. Clearly, she felt the same way about me, and so we called it a day and went on with our lives. Since then, I’ve come to terms with the friend fling, and I don’t let disappointment or distrust cloud potential. Last spring, I met an incredibly cool Polish girl while en route to the remote Cambodian island of Koh Rong Samloen. We ended up sharing a rustic room and spent a lot of time together for the next three days, and emailed frequently after we both continued on our respective travels. But like clockwork, soon after I returned home, the emails petered out, and so did our bond.



I knew it was coming. But I found myself wondering if my new friend, who was younger than me, was already aware of the phenomenon. Would she be surprised and disappointed at the dissipation of our bond, or had she been on the road long enough (six months) to know the deal? A platonic fling is about being in the moment and enjoying time with a like-minded person, but I’d be lying if I said that I don’t feel guilty at times about potentially hurting someone’s feelings. In my experience, however, friend flings usually mutually dissolve (or resolve) as we again become caught up in our daily lives.



Likewise, on a recent trip to Austin, TX, I hit it off with a local guy, and in between obnoxious texts, we were out tearing it up at his favorite dive bars and food trucks. Despite how much fun we had, for me, the lovefest ended right about the time my plane hit the tarmac. I have little doubt he was a good guy; I just wasn’t looking for the commitment he seemed to crave. Back home, drowning in deadlines, I didn’t have it in me to maintain an ongoing (and intense) correspondence.



I’d say that some of these expiration date issues are due to my innate personality quirks — I’m an introvert and have a hard time connecting with most people — but in talking with (long-term, non-travel-related) friends and acquaintances about this article, all admitted they’d had friend flings of their own. It’s about biological imperative; humans are social animals. We have an innate need to bond, and there’s nothing more conducive to instant friendship than physical challenge, totally effed up circumstances, annoying travel mates, or plain, old-fashioned loneliness. Friend flings are no less golden than legit platonic relationships. You still come away with incredible memories, and sometimes, an insider’s eye view of a destination. Just don’t be disheartened if your bond can’t withstand the test of time (like, the day after you get home). Sometimes, it’s really not about you. It’s about me.