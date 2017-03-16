"Think about when everyone thought the world was flat: If no one ever had a differing belief, our thinking would not have progressed. But, believe me, I understand and am not ignoring that there are real-life consequences for many people who are marginalised. I am very cognisant we’re living in times of increased fear, frustration, and anger. I have been served well, when I remember, by assuming people believe they have a good reason for doing what they do. I may not agree with it. But holding space for the idea that, from their perspective, it makes sense, sometimes shifts something for me. It’s also vital to remember that criticising an idea is different than attacking the person who holds the idea."