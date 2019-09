Georgina Chapman Says She Didn't Know About Harvey Weinstein's Predatory Behavior

In her post-Weinstein era, Chapman became good friends with Huma Abedin, ex-wife to disgraced politician Anthony Weiner . Abedin wryly noted to Vogue that their cohort — women who found themselves married to alleged predators — isn't all that small. "This particular club, ironically, it’s not such a small one: women who have had to endure it in such a public way, women like Georgina and me," she said. "People don’t feel sorry for us; you don’t get that empathy."