Georgina Chapman Says She Didn't Know About Harvey Weinstein's Predatory Behavior

After months of silence, Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman spoke to Vogue about the tumult of the last few months. Chapman, who was married to Weinstein for almost ten years, declared plans to separate from Weinstein in October of last year, following the flurry of sexual misconduct accusations levied against him. The Marchesa co-founder has kept a relatively low-profile since. Thursday, Vogue published Chapman's first interview since her widely publicised divorce.
"I don’t want to be viewed as a victim,” she told the publication, “because I don’t think I am. I am a woman in a shit situation, but it’s not unique.”
In the story of The Great Felling Of Harvey Weinstein, Chapman is the elephant in the room. She was married to Weinstein for almost a decade — how could a woman have such a long-lasting relationship with an alleged predator? Chapman insisted that she didn't know about any of Weinstein's misdeeds. She said he traveled a lot, and, in general, he was a good father. He was charismatic and generous.
"I had what I thought was a very happy marriage. I loved my life," Chapman said, adding that she was "never" suspicious of his frequent travel. "I’ve never been one of those people who obsesses about where someone is."
In her post-Weinstein era, Chapman became good friends with Huma Abedin, ex-wife to disgraced politician Anthony Weiner. Abedin wryly noted to Vogue that their cohort — women who found themselves married to alleged predators — isn't all that small. "This particular club, ironically, it’s not such a small one: women who have had to endure it in such a public way, women like Georgina and me," she said. "People don’t feel sorry for us; you don’t get that empathy."
Does Chapman think Weinstein is a "bad" guy? It's not so simple. "He’s a wonderful father to my kids...He’s charismatic. He’s an incredibly bright, very learned man. And very charitable. He paid for a friend of mine’s mother, who had breast cancer, to go to a top doctor. He was amazing like that," she said, adding, "That is the tough part of this . . . this black-and-white thing . . . life isn’t like that."
Lastly, Chapman isn't a window to the embattled film titan. She was married to him, but she doesn't have any more insight than the rest of us, really. "I wish I had the answers," she said plainly. "But I don’t."
