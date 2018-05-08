It's been a while since we've seen a Marchesa dress grace a red carpet. After the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke last October, the disgraced mogul's ex-wife and co-designer Georgina Chapman postponed the spring 2018 collection press preview to a later date. Months of silence, on Marchesa's end, would ensue. But Chapman's name remained in headlines.
Tonight, however, at the Met Gala, the brand known for its ornate, red carpet-ready gowns made a triumphant return to fashion's main stage. Actress Scarlett Johansson stepped out in a bicolored tulle number that may have very subtly adhered to the night's theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, but it reminded us just how skilled Keren Craig and Chapman are at creating elegant, statement-making fashion.
The past few months may have seen a wavering in sales for the luxury brand, but on the bridal front, women are still hooked on Marchesa's elegant fantasy. Thanks to tonight's Met Gala moment, we're finally getting a look into how Marchesa's aesthetic has evolved post-Weinstein and the #MeToo movement. Craig and Chapman's signature fairytale-princess vibes – once designed with Weinstein's financial and strategic support – remain intact. And on Johansson, a strong advocate and supporter of the Time's Up movement in Hollywood, it's never looked better.
Advertisement