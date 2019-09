The past few months may have seen a wavering in sales for the luxury brand, but on the bridal front, women are still hooked on Marchesa's elegant fantasy. Thanks to tonight's Met Gala moment, we're finally getting a look into how Marchesa's aesthetic has evolved post-Weinstein and the #MeToo movement. Craig and Chapman's signature fairytale-princess vibes – once designed with Weinstein's financial and strategic support – remain intact. And on Johansson, a strong advocate and supporter of the Time's Up movement in Hollywood, it's never looked better.