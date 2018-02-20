Marchesa Co-Founder Claims Business Is Still Strong

Following the news of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment and assaults which dismantled Hollywood (resulting in the subsequent #MeToo and #TimesUp initiatives), many wondered how the scandal would affect his estranged wife, Georgina Chapman and her fashion line Marchesa, a mainstay on the red carpet (until now).
During New York Fashion Week, Chapman and her co-founder Keren Craig decided to forgo the traditional runway show and present their fall 2018 collection in “an updated format,” releasing it digitally. Despite not showing during Fashion Week, Craig insists it’s business as usual for the celebrity favorite brand. In an interview with Grazia, she says the company lost a jewelry deal, but “‘all our core retailers came out in support,” name dropping two big department stores — Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue — as businesses that stuck with Marchesa. “It means everything to us,” she continues. “We’ve worked hard at it and our customers are sticking with us.”
Though the retail side of the house may be going strong, it remains to be seen if Marchesa will ever have the red carpet presence it once had. Since the Weinstein allegations came to life, stories emerged from various women, including Felicity Huffman, Renée Zellweger, and Kerry Washington, claiming the Hollywood mogul pressured them into wearing Marchesa to Hollywood events. Jessica Chastain, who also said Weinstein bullied her into wearing a Marchesa gown to the premiere of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, told WSJ magazine that when she refused to do so, he reportedly called out her refusal at the event. When asked about these accounts, Craig told Grazia: ‘In the future, I am sure you will see our dresses on the red carpet. But right now it’s time to step back from that. That’s always been a great marketing tool for us, but it’s not our core business."
Others, however, don't think Marchesa, the label, should be punished for Weinstein's behavior. When questioned about choosing the brand for her wedding in December, Meghan McCain said: “I just didn’t want to feel like the people who had worked there and make their livelihood should be punished as well. And it seems that Craig agrees: "We want to support [#MeToo and Time's Up]," she notes when asked about how Marchesa can show solidarity with women. "We want to make a gesture. We need to properly process how it can be the most beneficial."
