Meghan McCain's Wedding Dress Is The Stuff Of Western Dreams

Meghan McCain's wedding Instagram may quote Johnny Cash and June Carter, but her country-glam bridal gown is giving us major "Cowboy Take Me Away" vibes.
As People reports, the co-host of The View and daughter of Senator John McCain went all out for her Western-themed nuptials to conservative blogger Ben Domenech on November 21 — including a vintage-style lace wedding dress with frill sleeves, beaded details, a sweetheart neckline, and a mermaid skirt. McCain, who wore her hair in Veronica Lake-style waves, added a matching fur stole and is said to have carried a "wild" floral bouquet.
The newlywed shared a wedding portrait featuring her new husband and her famous parents, John and Cindy.
"We got married in a fever, hotter than a pepper sprout," the bride captioned the image, quoting the Tennessee-referencing country classic "Jackson." The wedding itself, however, took place on a brisk autumn day in Arizona at her parents' lodge near Sedona.
People reports that the wedding aisle was covered in cow hides in keeping with what event planner Jim Bullock described as a "Western hunting lodge" theme, while elk horns and taxidermy deer and buffalo heads adorned the walls.
Guests were also reportedly treated to a vintage-inspired cigar bar and gambling casino. McCain, who posed with loved ones against a backdrop of a Betsy Ross American flag, served her guests a menu of wild game and cocktails presented in rustic Mason jar mugs.
It's the first wedding for both the TV host and her political pundit husband, who were engaged in July following her father's glioblastoma diagnosis.
“Everybody keeps asking me, ‘How’d you get engaged?’" she shared during an episode of The View this month. "We were at Mayo Clinic, and my father had his scan, and we got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive. It’s not the most romantic story, but he is my partner.”
